

CTV Kitchener





According to a local urban bee keeper, the buzzy insects have been waiting a while for the nice weather.

“This is the kind of weather we could reasonably expect in May,” said Dennis Schmidt, President of the Wellington County Bee Keeping Association. “It’s like pent up energy within the bee population.

“Now swarms are issuing from hives all over Waterloo Region.”

Spring and summer months are essential for beehive survival over the winter.

“This year I only lost 20 per cent of my hives and they were all environmental reasons,” said Schmidt. “The challenge for bees are really diverse. The man-made pesticides, climate, and cold weather doesn’t help them.”

A survey of 900 Ontario bee keepers indicated that 70 per cent suffered unsustainable losses after a poor 2017 season.

“We had so much rain and cool weather that pollen crops were washed from the plants,” said Schmidt. “The mating environment for the queens that summer wasn’t greats and colonies were not able to prepare well for the winter.”

Ontario has the largest number of bee keeps in Canada, but Schmidt says many queen bees are being imported from places like California or New Zealand.

This is done in an effort to create replacement hives for winter losses and to mate with native populations.

Schmidt says anyone who finds a bees’ nest in an unsuitable location should call their local bee keeping association.

“If the climate becomes impossible for honey bees to survive in then it will almost be impossible for other pollinators,” he said. “Not only will they go, but all the birds that feed on them will go as well.”