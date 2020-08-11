WATERLOO -- The Region of Waterloo council have approved the design guidelines and neighbourhood communications strategy for the Beechwood affordable housing pilot project.

The decision was made during a Tuesday meeting and could bring 60-110 new units to 555 Beechwood Drive in Waterloo.

One delegation told councillors the community has many concerns that have to be addressed, and that they’ve experience frustration with the communication on the project so far.

The council’s agenda states that the request of proposal will be released Aug. 24, followed by a pre-bid meeting on Aug. 31, and a deadline for questions on Sept. 25.

In a presentation by a delegation, a resident of the area says the project would see 331 families within 1.3 km of the street.

Residents say they’re also worried about the loss of greenspace and increased traffic.