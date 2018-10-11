Provincial police were investigating after they received a report of stolen beehives from a property in Simcoe.

It happened at the St. Williams Nursery and Ecology Centre on Forestry Farm Road on Oct. 10.

Police determined through investigation that three mating beehives were removed from the property between Sept. 26 and Oct. 10.

The incident was still under investigation.

Norfolk County OPP were seeking public assistance in the matter.