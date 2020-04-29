KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man is building raised garden beds for his neighbours and using his COVID-19 emergency relief benefit to cover the costs.

Tony D’Amato Stortz has built two gardens for free so far, and has plans to build 12 more.

“I had the carpentry to do it, I had the resources, and I had the time,” he said.

What started as an offer on a local Facebook group quickly grew, with more than 400 likes and dozens of comments on the post.

The recent University of Guelph business graduate is buying the materials with money from his CERB payment.

“Coming from being a student living off OSAP, $2,000 a month is more than I’m used to,” said D’Amato Stortz.

He is hoping that beneficiaries will pay it forward, and use gardening as an opportunity to relieve anxiety during the pandemic.

“Some folks have donated money to the working centre,” said D’Amato Stortz. “People have offered to donate all the produce they grow.

“I think there’s something to being out in the sun, having your hands in the soil, seeing something grow over time, it’s very beautiful to be a part of.”

Kitchener residents have to live within a 15-minute walk from the intersection of Louisa and Waterloo Streets to get a raised garden.