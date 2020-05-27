KITCHENER -- With splash pads, pools, and cooling centres closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, beating the heat has become a little more complicated.

Waterloo Region has been under a heat warning for much of the week, with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

David Phillips, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the heat is ‘exceptional’ for this time of year– but not unheard of.

“30 C temperatures do occur in May, you can go years without seeing it,” said Phillips.

He notes that 30 C is the mark of a hot day, but Kitchener-Waterloo typically sees only about eight or nine of those days in the average year.

“Last year we didn’t get a temperature above 30 C until July,” said Phillips.

Phillips also warns that the first heat wave of the summer can typically be perceived as the worst, because people are not used to it.

Officials in Waterloo Region say due to the COVID-19 restrictions, cooling centres will remain closed, for at least the time being.

“The Region and the area municipalities are working really closely together on figuring out arrangements,” said Mike Murray, Region of Waterloo CAO.

The Region says there are currently daytime drop-in centres available for those who don’t have a home. They are located at St. John’s Kitchener in downtown Kitchener, and 150 Main Street in Cambridge.

The City of Stratford opened one cooling centre Wednesday, Mayor Dan Mathieson says they felt it was necessary to provide a space for those seeking shelter from the heat, but he notes there are strict measures in place.

“It is very safe and very ok. Every decision we’ve made with regard to this cooling centre has been approved by the Huron Perth Public Health agency,” said Mathieson.

However, meteorologists say a cool down is on the way; temperatures are expected to drop as low as 5 C in Kitchener-Waterloo this weekend.