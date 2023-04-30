Bear spray and drugs found in car after Kitchener arrests: police
Waterloo regional police say they found bear spray and drugs in a car after they arrested two people from Kitchener.
According to a news release, officers pulled a vehicle over around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Madison Avenue and Duke Street.
Police say the two people in the vehicle had warrants for their arrest and were placed in custody.
After the arrests, police allegedly found 20 grams of suspected meth, 15 grams of suspected fentanyl, and a canister of bear spray in the vehicle.
A 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, have been jointly charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
