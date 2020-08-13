KITCHENER -- Ontario peaches are coming to grocery stores two weeks earlier than in previous years.

Consumer demand for fresh and locally-produced fruit keeps rising, so researchers have been developing peaches that ripen earlier in the season and improve efficiency for growers.

They have the same sweet taste, using conventional means and molecular genetics.

“We used all those things and now have three varieties that are earlier than the industry standard,” says Jayasankar Subramanian, a profession of Tree Fruit Breeding and Biotechnology at the University of Guelph’s Vineland Campus.

One of those varieties is the Veeblush, which is being grown at Hippel Farms in Beamsville.

“We grow six different types of tender fruit cherries to late plums,” says David Hippel. “We used to start harvesting July 1st with cherries, then wait a bit. And really not until August 1st we get into peaches. With these new varieties, we can start sort of mid-July. It extends our season about two weeks.”

The research is being done at Victoria Farm in Vineland, and managed by Vineland Research and Innovation Centre and the breeding program that is operated by the University of Guelph.

“Each variety can give you fruit for only two to three days, maybe four at best,” says Subramanian. “If the growing season is six weeks, you need two good varieties for every week.”

Farmers can rotate the crop to fit the land, yields and workforce. But researching the right variety takes time.

Trees at Hippel Farms were bred back in 1996 and still need to be evaluated. They hope that in the next four to five years the peaches will be named and they’ll be available for purchase.

“We come here in May, during the cooler time, to manually cross-pollinate the two different varieties,” says Subramanian. “From that process, to when it’s named, could take anywhere from 20 to 30 years.”

It’s a lengthy process but Hippel says the peaches are worth the wait.

“It’s very promising, knowing that these new ones are exceeding what we are growing now.”