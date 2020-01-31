KITCHENER -- Regional Police are warning drivers to careful when they’re filling up for fuel.

WRPS is investigating five reports of skimming devices at gas stations in Kitchener. They say the devices were noticed at pumps as customers tried to pay.

Officials advise drivers to look to see if the card reader is loose or has been tampered with. If it looks different, customers are to not pay, go inside the store, and notify an employee.

Police say they’ll release more details when available.

A skimming device can be attached to ATMs or other machines that use card payment to capture information from a cardholder.

