

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Provincial Police are warning residents to be aware of the sudden increase in break and enters during funeral ceremonies.

OPP say the public to be cautious when posting funeral arrangements online and in local newspapers.

They urge that any address information should not be shared via Canada411 or other online directories.

Police say this is an emerging trend that has been observed and encourage people to tell a trusted neighbour or family member about any extended absences from a residence.