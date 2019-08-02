

CTV Kitchener





A barbecue is being blamed for a fire that severely damaged a home in Guelph.

It happened in the area of Beaumont Crescent.

The only person in the home at the time made it out with no injuries.

Pets inside the home also survived but there is still one cat missing.

Officials say the fire had made its way into the attic and was in danger of spreading throughout the house.

"We strongly recommend you clean your grill as quickly as you can after, or before, you start the next barbecue so you don't get any grease fires that could eventually spread," says Guelph Chief Fire Prevention Officer Tony Sabatini.

Fire crews entered the home and cut holes in the roof and ceiling to extinguish the flames.

An early damage estimate is around $150,000.

The fire is not considered suspicious.