

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 23-year-old man has been arrested following reports of BB gun shots fired at pedestrians and vehicles.

Regional Police were called to the Kitchener incident in the area of Ontario Street South and Charles Street East around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers located a 23-year-old male in possession of a black cap gun and an orange barrel shortly after arriving.

The man was arrested and charged with weapons dangerous.

There were no physical injuries or property damage reported.

The male is scheduled to appear in court in September.