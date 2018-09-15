

The Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks took on the University of Waterloo Warriors on Saturday.

About 5,000 people packed University Stadium for one of the most popular games of the year, called the Battle of Waterloo.

“Laurier has always been the dominant team but we’re coming up right now. We’re giving them a run for their money,” said Grant Hellmann, a former linebacker for the University of Waterloo.

The Warriors took the win 34 to 32 with a touchdown in the last three minutes of play.

It was their first victory in the matchup since 2002.

Laurier’s next big home game is two weeks away.