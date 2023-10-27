Battle of Waterloo: University rivals gear up for two quarter final match-ups

It’s the Battle of Waterloo times two as local teams gear up for big games.

Wilfrid Laurier University (WLU) and the University of Waterloo (UW) are facing off in two quarter final match- ups – one for football and the other for rugby.

The rivalry between the two schools is fierce.

Ahead of the quarter finals football game on Saturday afternoon, the coach from WLU said the team is ready.

“We are excited to play the Battle of Waterloo,” said Michael Faulds, the head coach for WLU football.

For Fauld’s Golden Hawks, it’s been a nearly perfect season, with a 7 to 1 record in regular pay, including a week four win over the UW Warriors.

It’s been a less than perfect season for the Warriors, who went 3 to 5, but they said they have come a long way.

“I think we are a different team. It was early in the season we were still getting on our feet and I think we are a very different team now and it’s going to be a different result,” said Tyson hergott, defensive end for the Warriors.

Both teams are confident in their abilities and respectful of the opposition.

“Super respectful of the Laurier program. They have some great athletes on both sides of the ball and a great coaching staff headed up by Michael Faulds,” said UW head coach Chris Bertoia.

“They are a tough opponent in the second they did well. I think they outscored us in the fourth quarter,” said Ethan Jordan, receiver for WLU.

It’s a win or go home game against the cross town rivals.

“I don’t think it adds pressure. It adds excitement right? It’s the Battle of Waterloo round two, you couldn’t script it any better. So I think it’s going to be a good game,” said Hergott.

When it comes to the match-up for the WLU and UW men’s rugby teams, the game started at 7 pm. Friday.

The winners of both the football and rugby games will move onto the semi-finals.