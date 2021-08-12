Advertisement
Bat in Waterloo tests positive for rabies: public health
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 2:24PM EDT
This is an undated photo of a silver-haired bat, the species most often associated with human rabies. (AP Photo/Merlin D. Tuttle, Bat Conservation International)
KITCHENER -- Public health officials in Waterloo Region say a bat has tested positive for rabies.
A Thursday tweet said the bat was in Waterloo.
"This is not unexpected as rabies is present in bat populations and the summer means heightened bat activity," the tweet said in part.
