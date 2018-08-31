

CTV Kitchener





Public Health is warning residents that a bat at Belwood Lake tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health officials say the bat dove into the quarry swimming area at the lake around 2:30 p.m.

They say some swimmers tried to rescue the bat, which was then retrieved by the Grand River Conservation Authority.

The bat then tested positive for rabies.

Officials say any swimmers who may have physically contacted the bat may be exposed to rabies.

They say anyone who made direct contact with the bat needs to contact their health care provider or go to the nearest emergency department.

They are warning residents to stay away from all wildlife, including bats, raccoons, foxes and stray cats and dogs.

Public Health says skunks have tested positive for rabies in the Elora area this summer and two bats were confirmed with rabies in Guelph; one in 2017 and one in 2018.

Rabies is a fatal virus that affects mammals, including humans, and is most commonly spread by wild animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats. Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, usually through a bite.

Officials say if you are bitten or scratched by an animal, or have been in contact with a suspicious animal, report the incident to WDG Public Health immediately.