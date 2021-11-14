Basement fire forces family out of Cambridge home

A family of three has been forced out of their Cambridge home after a basement fire made it uninhabitable.

It happened on Chester Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say it prompted a response from all four stations.

It is not clear what caused the fire, but it is not being considered suspicious.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the home is not habitable because of the smoke damage to the rafters.

Damages are pegged around $350,000.