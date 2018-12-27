

Three people were able to escape a fire in a house in Kitchener on Thursday.

It began just before 3 p.m. at a semi-detached house on Doon Village Road.

The family was watching a movie when they were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms.

They were able to get out unhurt before calling 911. They will be staying with family in the area.

Fire officials were able to put out the blaze, which threw off heavy smoke and caused significant smoke damage.

Early estimates put the damage at around $50,000.

An investigator was sent to determine the cause of the fire.

No neighbouring properties suffered damage.