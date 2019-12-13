KITCHENER -- A longtime professor at Wilfrid Laurier University has passed away.

Barry Kay first joined Laurier in 1978, spending more than four decades leaving his mark on the university and its students.

"His contributions to the Political Science Department and the university are treasured by his colleagues," the university says in a statement.

"He was named a 'Legend of Laurier' in 2016."

Laurier officials tell CTV that Kay passed away overnight but there's no word yet on how he died.

The man wrote more than 40 academic articles and hundreds of newspaper opinion articles.

He was also frequently interviewed by journalists around North America and helped develop a widely-consulted election projection model.

"Barry’s passing is very sad news,” says CEO of IPSOS Public Affairs Darrell Bricker, who was also a former student of Kay's.

"His influence on political research in Canada is undeniable. He taught many of us at IPSOS, including me, the skills we use every day. Not only was Barry an amazing teacher and scholar, he was a true mensch. I will miss him very much."

Kay is survived by his wife, Betty.

No funeral arrangements have been announced yet.