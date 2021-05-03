Advertisement
Barricaded man draws police presence to Waterloo neighbourhood
Published Monday, May 3, 2021 6:07AM EDT
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police continue to investigate after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside a Waterloo residence Sunday evening.
Officers were called to the area of Erb Street West and Churchill Street before 7 p.m.
The scene was cleared before midnight.
There is no word on whether anyone was taken into custody or if any charges will be laid.
