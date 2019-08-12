

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating reports of a barricaded man inside of a Cambridge home.

Officials say that they arrived on Morning Calm Drive at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

An armed tactical team was on scene to help negotiate with the man.

Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno says that there's no evidence yet to indicate that the man was armed, but that they weren't sure either way.

As a precaution, residents in the area were asked to stay inside their homes.

"There's a lot of small children around here so at this time, as a safety precaution, we are asking parents and children to stay inside of their homes while our officers negotiate with the male inside," she says.

It's not known how long police will be on scene.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the circumstances around the man's barricade are unknown.

This is a developing story. More to come...