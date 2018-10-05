

CTV Kitchener





A standoff began on Woolwich Street South in Breslau on Friday.

Police said they were trying to make contact with someone inside the home.

They later clarified in a Tweet that there was a barricaded male inside the house.

He was taken into custody before 3:00 p.m.

The street was completely closed off from Victoria Street North to the train tracks for several hours, but since reopened.

Officers were seen with their guns drawn, and an armoured vehicle was on scene.

“They were telling us we had to go, we either had to go in the house or leave,” said Chris Martin, a neighbour.

Police were asking the public to stay back.

Breslau Public School was placed on a hold and secure, which was cleared just after 2:00 p.m.

Police did not say whether the two incidents were linked.

Emergency medical services were on standby as well.