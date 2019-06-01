

Smoke was still rising from a barn a day after Puslinch firefighters responded to suspicious fires on the rural property.

Emergency crews arrived to the incident on Forstell Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

“It was one of those fires that we decided it was better environmentally to just let the barn burn on its own,” said Puslinch Fire Department chief Luis Gomes. “We control the exposures to make sure it didn’t go further than the barn.”

Gomes says there was four different points of origin for the fire on the property, which is why it is being considered suspicious.

Fire officials also confirm that the property has been abandoned for roughly two years.

“They just kind of moved out at some point,” said neighbour Ethan Highton.

He says he noticed the black smoke from his house up on the hill and was concerned it could spread.

“There is a big pile of rubber and wood [on the property] that could definitely catch,” said Highton. “So we were scared that it was going to happen.”

Crews were able to contain the two points of origin within the nearby farmhouse.

Fire officials could not find anything of value in any of the buildings and have not figured out any estimated damage.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.