A huge fire has caused an estimated half a million dollars in damage in a community near Strathroy.

The call came in around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at an address on Cuddy Drive in Adelaide Metcalfe.

Three full fire departments, comprising of 40 firefighters, responded to the scene.

The fire was extinguished a few hours later.

One person suffered minor injuries. The fire chief estimates the damages to be over $500,000, but an exact estimate was not available.

It’s believed the fire started as a result of welding work that sent sparks flying into a dry shed.

The Ontario Fire Marshall was initially called but the fire chief says the office won’t be coming.