Barn goes up in flames, causing estimated $500K in damage near London
A fire engulfed in flames in Strathroy. (Bob Vincent)
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 11:18AM EDT
A huge fire has caused an estimated half a million dollars in damage in a community near Strathroy.
The call came in around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at an address on Cuddy Drive in Adelaide Metcalfe.
Three full fire departments, comprising of 40 firefighters, responded to the scene.
The fire was extinguished a few hours later.
One person suffered minor injuries. The fire chief estimates the damages to be over $500,000, but an exact estimate was not available.
It’s believed the fire started as a result of welding work that sent sparks flying into a dry shed.
The Ontario Fire Marshall was initially called but the fire chief says the office won’t be coming.