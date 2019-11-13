

Stephanie Villella , CTV Kitchener





MAPLETON – Livestock and farming equipment were lost following a barn fire in Mapleton on Tuesday night.

Crews say it started around 8 p.m. and were still on scene as of noon on Wednesday, 16 hours after the fire broke out.

The fire was contained to one building and officials say it could have been a lot worse.

Fire officials say a building at the back of the farm was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.

About 150 bales of hay, equipment and a tractor were destroyed. Three to four cattle died in the fire as well.

The cause of the fire, along with damage estimates, has not been determined yet.