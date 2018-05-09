Featured
Barn fire near Baden extinguished quickly
Firefighters were called to a barn fire on Wilmot Easthope Road near Baden.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 1:01PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 9, 2018 1:04PM EDT
A barn in the New Hamburg area caught fire on Tuesday evening while work was being done nearby.
Fire crews were called to the barn on Wilmot Easthope Road around 5 p.m.
They arrived to find that the owner had quickly put the flames out.
No injuries or damage were reported.