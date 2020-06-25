KITCHENER -- Officials say a barn at a farm in Wilmot Township burned to the ground on Wednesday night.

Wilmot fire officials were called to the property on Huron Road between Haysville and Walker Roads around 8 p.m.

They say the barn housed feed for the farm's animals but no livestock were inside.

One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Officials say the barn is a write-off.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.