Barn destroyed by fire in Wilmot on Wednesday night
CTV Kitchener Published Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:42AM EDT
KITCHENER -- Officials say a barn at a farm in Wilmot Township burned to the ground on Wednesday night.
Wilmot fire officials were called to the property on Huron Road between Haysville and Walker Roads around 8 p.m.
They say the barn housed feed for the farm's animals but no livestock were inside.
One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Officials say the barn is a write-off.
The cause of the fire is still unclear.