A barbecue went up in flames at a townhouse in Kitchener early Tuesday morning.

Kitchener fire department says at approximately 6:15 a.m. they were called to a unit on Thaler Avenue for a reported barbecue fire.

When firefighters arrived they found the flames had spread to a nearby fence and small shed and were beginning to reach some of the siding on the house.

The assistant platoon chief says crews were able to bring the fire under control in about five minutes.

No injuries were reported and no residents have been displaced.

Damage to the property is estimated to be $50,000.

Fire officials say it’s a good idea to check the propane gas lines before using your barbecue.