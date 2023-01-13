Bank staff saves Guelph senior from grandparent scam

Police say an employee at a downtown Guelph bank stopped a supposed grandparent scam from happening.

On Thursday afternoon, Guelph police received a call from the assistant manager of a bank.

Police said an 86-year-old client was attempting to withdraw $6,000.

Police said the senior did not believe bank staff when they suggested she was being scammed.

Police arrived at the bank and offered advice. Cash was not withdrawn.

Guelph police are asking residents to be cautious when dealing with people over the telephone, even if you believe you know who you’re talking to.

Police provided tips on how to prevent a possible scam: