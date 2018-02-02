

CTV Kitchener





One man is being sought by police following a bank robbery in Simcoe.

Norfolk County OPP say the TD Canada Trust branch on Queensway East was robbed around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a man entered the bank and handed a note demanding money to the teller. Once money was turned over, the man left the bank.

The man is described as being white and about 40 years old. He was seen wearing a red toque with a pompom on top, black-rimmed glasses and a grey sweatshirt.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.