KITCHENER -- A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener on Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to the TD Bank on Pioneer Drive at around 10 a.m. after the robbery.

Two armed men reportedly entered the bank, demanding cash. They both had handguns.

They were given an undisclosed amount of money and were last seen getting into a black four-door sedan parked outside the bank.

The suspects have been described as black, thin and about five feet eight inches tall.

They were wearing all-black clothing. One was wearing an orange construction vest.

Police say no physical injuries were reported.

They're asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.