Bank alerts downtown Guelph church of stolen donations, man arrested: police

Guelph police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing donations from a downtown church.

A staff member for the church in the area of Alice and Huron Streets reported the theft of roughly $1,500 in cash and cheques following a service on June 19.

They told police they learned of the theft when a local bank called to confirm details of a man cashing a cheque.

A 36-year-old Guelph man was arrested Monday and charged with fraud under $5,000.