Bands rock out at Waterloo Legion for diabetes research fundraiser

A sold out event at the Waterloo Legion saw hundreds rocking out for a good cause.

Three bands took the stage Saturday evening to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Attendees could enjoy the live music and also win door prizes as well as bid in the silent auction.

Organizers say the event helps to raise both money for research and awareness of the disease.

"I think there's a lot of misconceptions about what Type 1 [diabetes] is," said organizer Kristy Miller. "I think a lot of times people think it's something you've done or your lifestyle choices and Type 1 is really not any of those things."

Over $10,000 was raised with all proceeds going towards the JRDF Walk for the Cure in June.