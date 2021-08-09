WATERLOO -- The 18th Premier of Ontario, Bill Davis, has died at the age of 92 due to natural causes but the local legacy he has left behind will live on, according to those in the education system within Waterloo Region.

“He was a balancer, conciliator, and a builder,” said Peter Woolstencroft, a retired political professor at the University of Waterloo.

Davis was also Educational Minister and helped create several universities.

He played an instrumental part in establishing the William Davis Computer Research Centre at the University of Waterloo. The building was named after him in 1988 after Davis funnelled funds to help pay for it.

“$25 million, that's a lot of cheese and crackers in our time,” said Woolstencroft. “He said computers are the wave of the future and we need an institution that is heading and leading that wave.”

The champion for education also established the province's community college system in 1965.

“To establish the college system at that time was the right thing to do,” said John Tibbits, president of Conestoga College.

Tibbits said Davis helped pave the way for places like Conestoga College, among one of the first colleges in the province.

“I’ve been at the college since '87. It was established in '67. We’ve gone from 2,000 full-time students to almost 25,000,” said Tibbits.

Tibbits said the college owes it to Davis for creating a post-secondary educational system that differed from universities.

“He obviously had a lot of foresight and was concerned to ensure that the average person could better themselves and make a contribution to the economy,” Tibbits said.

Some regard Davis as one of the most influential Premiers in not only Ontario’s history but in all of Canada.