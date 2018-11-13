

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge woman said her boyfriend found at least three bags containing various items including chocolate bars and pills out in public.

The bags had two angels depicted on the front, with the words ‘OPEN ME’ written on them.

Inside, the woman, who did not want to be identified, said she found chocolate bars, bandages and various pills alongside handwritten notes near the Grand River Pedestrian Bridge.

“There are hidden blessings in every struggle! Don’t give up. Believe you are surrounded by angels!” one of the notes read.

Some of the pills read Advil and Tylenol, and others appeared to be breath mints.

According to police, similar bags were found in the area of Grand Avenue South on both Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.

“The police office receiving this suspected that one of the drugs is carfentanyl!” a Facebook post sharing the photos in a buy-and-sell group said.

The bags were turned over to police, who denied that allegation.

Sgt. Mike MacDonald with the Waterloo Regional Police Service said to CTV that no carfentanyl was found in the packages.

In a news release on Nov. 14, police said that one of the bags contained a small amount of unknown white powder, while a bag found earlier had small quantities cannabis and two suspected cannabis edibles.

According to police, the incident was not actively under investigation, but anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact police.