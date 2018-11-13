

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge woman said her boyfriend found at least three bags containing various items including chocolate bars and pills out in public.

The bags had two angels depicted on the front, with the words ‘OPEN ME’ written on them.

Inside, the woman, who did not want to be identified, said she found chocolate bars, bandages and various pills alongside handwritten notes.

“There are hidden blessings in every struggle! Don’t give up. Believe you are surrounded by angels!” one of the notes read.

Some of the pills read Advil and Tylenol, and others appeared to be breath mints.

At least one of the packages appeared to contain cannabis, and another allegedly contained opioids.

“The police office receiving this suspected that one of the drugs is carfentanyl!” a Facebook post sharing the photos in a buy-and-sell group said.

She said she planned on turning the bags into police.

According to that post, the bags were found near the Grand River Pedestrian Bridge in Cambridge.