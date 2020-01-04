KITCHENER -- Zach Hart is not letting a malignant brain tumour hold him back from helping others.

The 17-year-old from Baden was diagnosed last August and had to go through three surgeries in just over three weeks.

“I was afraid because we didn’t know what was ahead of us,” said Hart.

The “germ cell tumour” started around 4.5 centimeters but soon grew to six.

“The scariest part was that it was a five to six hour surgery,” said Lynn Hart, Zach’s mother. “They had to go in and take as much of the tumour as they could.”

After a successful third surgery and three rounds of chemotherapy, the tumour shrunk by about 90 per cent.

His journey is now a part of the #areyoumytype blood donation campaign.

“We do slow down in January,” said Tara Gutscher of Canadian Blood Services. “As people get back into their routine we need it to be something we keep top of mind.”

Hart didn’t need blood transfusions, but doctors say patients like him often do.

The blood type in highest demand is O negative. Only seven per cent of the Canadian population has the universal blood type that can be used by any person in need.

Hart hopes that his story will inspire others.

“Your time isn’t up,” he said. “You have to keep fighting. There’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Hart is expected to start radiation next month, but is already easing back into his passion for golf.

He says his goal for 2020 is to qualify and win some tournaments as well as be ready for nationals in the fall.