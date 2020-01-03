KITCHENER -- Zoey Waters will be taken off life-support soon, but not before she gives back one last time.

The 18-year-old’s family is working with the Trillium Foundation, in coordinating her organ donation. They say she will save the lives of up to 70 other people.

Waters, an avid horseback rider, was on her way to the barn on Dec.17.

That’s when tragedy struck.

She was involved in a head-on-crash on Highway 6, north of Arthur.

Both she and another driver were taken to hospital.

Waters was later airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital where she has been on life support the past two weeks.

In a recent update on a fundraiser page for Waters, her father wrote about how keeping her alive, she would probably be bed ridden with no function and have no life to live.

Her uncle, Shane Waters, is showing his support for Zoey’s parents.

“Not being in their shoes, to have to make a decision on someone’s life, I don’t even know how you could do that,” Shane said while speaking to CTV News over the phone Friday morning.

“The two of them are very strong, and obviously have support with the family around them,” he says. “They’ve made good decisions, not only for them, but for Zoey.”

“We were obviously hoping for a better outcome, but that’s not the case,” her uncle says.

Shane is thanking the community for being there for Zoey and their family. “Not only just our immediate family, but our extended family, and the community has probably been our pillar of strength through this tragic event,” he says.

Her family describes Zoey as someone who makes the best of every situation with her strength and love. They will be keeping her in their hearts.

“We all have to just remember who she was, the ray of sunshine, the smile, the beautiful girl she was,” Shane says. “Growing up in a small community and her horse background, her ties to Baden, the former Teddy’s Bakery,” he adds.

“We just have to keep that angel in our hearts and try to smile about it and be positive about it every day.”