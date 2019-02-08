

CTV Kitchener





A man from Baden was arrested and charged with several offences after a child porn investigation.

Regional police say they executed a search warrant at a Baden residence on Feb. 8.

The investigation began after police received complaints from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre. The complaints were in regard to a male uploading child pornography in August of 2018.

As a result of the investigation, police say that a Baden male, 20, was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, as well as possession of a prohibited weapon.

His name was not released.