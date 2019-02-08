Featured
Baden man arrested on child porn charges, police say
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 4:33PM EST
A man from Baden was arrested and charged with several offences after a child porn investigation.
Regional police say they executed a search warrant at a Baden residence on Feb. 8.
The investigation began after police received complaints from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre. The complaints were in regard to a male uploading child pornography in August of 2018.
As a result of the investigation, police say that a Baden male, 20, was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, as well as possession of a prohibited weapon.
His name was not released.