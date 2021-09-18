Baden artist donates sparkly masterpieces to help fight heart disease
A Baden artist is using a unique technique to set her art apart and to help a cause close to her heart.
Melanie Harrison uses broken glass to apply a glittery finish to her works, which include large portraits of celebrities like Post Malone and Gord Downie.
“I use three different kinds [of glass] right now,” Harrison said. “Originally, the stuff that I used to use was like a kids craft glass and then it kind of evolved into the bigger ones because I wanted more sparkle.”
Adding all that glass can add extra heft to the pieces – regularly topping 50 pounds or 23 kilograms.
The artist is turning her lifelong passion into a unique way to raise money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
“Heart disease is really prevalent in my family,” Harrison said. “So when I was choosing to donate to an organization, that decision was pretty natural for me.”
Harrison lost both her father and grandfather to heart issues. She says being able to pay it forward through her art is her own way to honour their memories.
“It’s because of people like Melanie who use these unique opportunities like their artwork or their skills or their services to give back to the Heart and Stroke,” says Sara Felske, the Senior Community Relationship Manager with Heart & Stroke Southwestern Ontario. “Because of that we’re able to save more moments, we can fund more breakthroughs and ultimately we can save more lives.”
Harrison’s next donation piece features legendary Canadian singer and songwriter Neil Young, set to be auctioned off later this fall.
For more information on how to donate visit: heartandstroke.ca
To see more of Harrison’s work visit The Harrison Collection on Instagram.
