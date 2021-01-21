KITCHENER -- Families are using backyard rinks as a creative way to stay active this winter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some motivated parents made backyard rinks for the first time this year.

"We started to put things in place in December and it's only recently, with the cold weather, we've been able to get out skating," Timothy Scott said.

Others decided to expand existing ones.

"We've had the rink for three years now," Ryan McDonald said. "It's been a real saving grace for us to have some family time."

Backyard skating has become a daily activity for some with community centres closed and sports seasons cancelled this year.

Many businesses are struggling during the current province-wide lockdown, but those selling skating accessories said business is booming.

"With outdoor rinks come people buying hockey nets and a lot of people buying new skates and used skates," said Kevin Birnstihl, the owner of Sportco Source for Sports.

Joe Wilmot, who owns Joe Cool Rinks in Puslinch, started selling kits to help people set up their own icy wonderlands.

"We're so limited in what we can do," Wilmot said. "You can't travel, you can't go to your regular programs you signed up for and people are looking for an outlet."

The rinks take time, money and effort, but families said it's worth it for safe outdoor fun.