A fire that started on the back deck of a Kitchener property caused $20,000 in damage and held up a major street for part of an evening.

Several fire crews were called to the Working Centre's Community Dental Clinic on Victoria Street just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Six firetrucks and 19 firefighters quickly put out the flames that officials say started on the back deck.

No injuries were reported from the incident which is being deemed accidental.