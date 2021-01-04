Advertisement
Back deck fire causes $20K in damage at property on major Kitchener street
Published Monday, January 4, 2021 10:27PM EST
Fire crews on scene at a Victoria Street property in Kitchener. (Terry Kelly - CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 4, 2021)
A fire that started on the back deck of a Kitchener property caused $20,000 in damage and held up a major street for part of an evening.
Several fire crews were called to the Working Centre's Community Dental Clinic on Victoria Street just after 6 p.m. Monday.
Six firetrucks and 19 firefighters quickly put out the flames that officials say started on the back deck.
No injuries were reported from the incident which is being deemed accidental.