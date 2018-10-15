

CTV Kitchener





Two people have been arrested after using a baby stroller during break-ins.

Police were called to the area of Paisley Road and Edinburgh Road in Guelph after two people were reportedly seen going through vehicles.

They were pushing a baby stroller.

When police located them, large amounts of stolen property and break-in tools were found in the stroller, police said.

Lynne Wibel, 35 and Darren Schqeitzer, 46, both of Guelph, were charged with possession of stolen property, possession of break-in tools and trespassing by night.

Both were scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.