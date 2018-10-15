Featured
Baby stroller used in break-ins
A baby stroller was used in a series of vehicle break-ins. (Credit: Chris Olsen)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 11:10AM EDT
Two people have been arrested after using a baby stroller during break-ins.
Police were called to the area of Paisley Road and Edinburgh Road in Guelph after two people were reportedly seen going through vehicles.
They were pushing a baby stroller.
When police located them, large amounts of stolen property and break-in tools were found in the stroller, police said.
Lynne Wibel, 35 and Darren Schqeitzer, 46, both of Guelph, were charged with possession of stolen property, possession of break-in tools and trespassing by night.
Both were scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.