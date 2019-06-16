

CTV Kitchener





It’s been a big two days for young Kawhi, Hermera, and Jupiter.

The baby falcons currently nesting in CTV Kitchener’s communication tower took their first flights over the course of the past weekend.

The oldest baby Kawhi was first out on Saturday. The others followed on Sunday.

Bird enthusiasts took place around the tower in case the young falcons, all about six years old, needed assistance.

“There are usually three or four people watching at all times,” said Fledge Watch volunteer Heather Buerkle. “If they get on the ground we really want to be able to help them.”

The experts say the three falcons will continue their flight practice before beginning to learn how to hunt.

“We love birds,” said Buerkle. “These birds are a species at risk. They are amazing flyers and hunters and when you see them up close they are just gorgeous birds.”

The birds nest each year in the tower.

They can be observed at any time through CTV’s online falcon cam.