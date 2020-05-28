KITCHENER -- A trio of baby peregrine falcons made a short journey out of their nest on top of the CTV Kitchener tower for the first time.

The Canadian Peregrine Foundation was at the station on Thursday as tower climbers scaled up to bring the 20-day-olds down.

“The young babies up here are solely dependent on their parents for food, support, and protection,” said Mark Nash of the foundation.

Conservationists say the banding of the babies was an important step in tracking the life cycle of the birds.

It was also a chance to check on their statuses as well, with reports of good health for the two males and one female.

The maiden flights of the baby birds are expected in the next week or two.

“That happens anywhere from 33-35 days of age for the males and a little longer for the females, so around 35-40 days of age,” said Nash.

Since the first flights often fail, a rescue team will be in place around the clock.

“The fledge watch team will be in the streets from first light in the morning to dark to rescue the babies, bring them back to health, and bright them back to higher elevation into safety,” said Nash.

It’ll be up to 90 days before they can fly with confident and until about mid-September for their parents to wean them.