Baby ducks rescued from storm drain by Guelph Police
Published Monday, May 4, 2020 12:23PM EDT
Guelph Police rescued two baby ducks from a storm drain. (Photo: Guelph Police) (May 5, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A pair of baby ducks are back with their mother thanks to some Guelph Police officers.
Police were contacted by a concerned citizen at around 5 p.m. on Sundayafter two ducklings had fallen and were trapped in a storm drain gate.
Officers came to the scene near the intersection of Stone Road East and Gordon Street and got to work.
Two officers could be seen holding a third by the legs as they went in head first to the opened storm drain gate.
The ducklings were safely retrieved and reunited with their mother.
