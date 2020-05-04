KITCHENER -- A pair of baby ducks are back with their mother thanks to some Guelph Police officers.

Police were contacted by a concerned citizen at around 5 p.m. on Sundayafter two ducklings had fallen and were trapped in a storm drain gate.

Officers came to the scene near the intersection of Stone Road East and Gordon Street and got to work.

Two officers could be seen holding a third by the legs as they went in head first to the opened storm drain gate.

The ducklings were safely retrieved and reunited with their mother.