A Guelph couple welcomed a new addition to their family in a unique way.

Tawny Coulson and Jake McGinn were expecting their son to be born on Friday morning.

He had other ideas, arriving a few hours early on their bathroom floor.

“There was no time to get to the hospital or for all the paramedics to arrive,” McGinn said in a Facebook post after the birth.

McGinn even got to cut the cord.

When paramedics did arrive, everyone was healthy and happy.

Lori Vander Meulen of the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service said that paramedics try to ensure a calm atmosphere that families will remember forever.

“It’s not the way they planned it but it was the way it ended up, and ended up going really well,” she said.