Featured
Baby boy born at home before paramedics arrive
A Guelph-Wellington EMS ambulance is seen in this photo from Wednesday, March 11, 2015. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 2:56PM EST
A Guelph couple welcomed a new addition to their family in a unique way.
Tawny Coulson and Jake McGinn were expecting their son to be born on Friday morning.
He had other ideas, arriving a few hours early on their bathroom floor.
“There was no time to get to the hospital or for all the paramedics to arrive,” McGinn said in a Facebook post after the birth.
McGinn even got to cut the cord.
When paramedics did arrive, everyone was healthy and happy.
Lori Vander Meulen of the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service said that paramedics try to ensure a calm atmosphere that families will remember forever.
“It’s not the way they planned it but it was the way it ended up, and ended up going really well,” she said.