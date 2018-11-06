

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle crash sent a baby and an adult to hospital on Tuesday.

They both sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Glasgow Street and Westmount Road.

One vehicle had flipped onto its side as a result, and the other vehicle sustained damage to its front end.

The road was closed at Westmount Road South and Claremont Avenue as police investigated.

It was not clear what caused the crash or whether charges would be laid.