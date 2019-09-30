

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





The person killed in a head-on crash near Port Dover has been identified.

Police say that Karl Heinz Hacker, 75, of British Columbia, was pronounced dead after a crash on Highway 6.

That's where two vehicles collided head-on. Police say that both drivers, aged 16 and 67, and a passenger, 67, were taken to hospital for treatment.

At least one of the passengers was airlifted to hospital.

Police say their injuries are life-threatening.

Hacker was a passenger in the vehicle driven by the 67 year old. His wife was one of the passengers in the vehicle he was in, as well.

Police are still investigating and have not yet released a cause for the crash.

Their reconstruction team was still on scene near Port Ryerse Road on Tuesday evening.