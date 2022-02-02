B.C. man arrested in connection to luring of two girls from Brant County and Waterloo Region

A 30-year-old Victoria, B.C. man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including making child pornography and two counts of luring a child, as a result of an investigation that began in Waterloo Region.

In a Wednesday media release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service said they began an investigation into the luring of a Brant County girl and a Waterloo Region girl in the fall of 2020.

In December, a suspect was identified and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

In February of 2022, he was returned to Ontario to face charges including:

Two counts of Luring a Child

Making Child Pornography

Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child

Invitation to Sexual Touching

The man was held in police custody for a bail hearing.