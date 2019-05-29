

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are looking for a suspect after a home invasion that happened on Friday.

A man allegedly got into a home on Marlborough Avenue in Kitchener after breaking through the screen door.

He demanded money and personal items from the homeowners. He was holding an axe.

The suspect then fled the home after the homeowner threatened to call police.

No physical injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect is described as white with a thin build. He is between 20 and 30 years old of age and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.